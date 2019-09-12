Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Royals.

After starter Reynaldo Lopez put the White Sox in a 2-0 hole in the top of the first inning, Jimenez got it all back and then some with a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning. He later produced another run with a groundout. Jimenez has knocked in eight runs over the last two games.