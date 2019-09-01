White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Has three-hit Saturday
Jimenez went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Braves.
Jimenez posted his third straight multi-hit game and appears to be beyond the hip injury that forced him to miss games and limited him to designated hitter for a few contests. It looks like he's regained his timing, going 7-for-12 over the last three, but power has eluded him of late. Jimenez has gone 10 games without an extra-base hit.
