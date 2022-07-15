Jimenez (leg) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Jimenez will remain on the bench for a second consecutive game after exiting Wednesday's contest with tightness in his right leg. AJ Pollock will receive another start in left field for Chicago.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not starting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with leg tightness•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tallies RBI in return•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Good to go Sunday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with general soreness•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Gets breather Saturday•