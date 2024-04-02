Share Video

Jimenez (adductor) remained out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Jimenez will sit out a second straight contest after having to leave Sunday's game with a left adductor injury. The injury was considered minor enough following an MRI that Jimenez is being called day-to-day. Gavin Sheets will receive another start at designated hitter in Jimenez's place Tuesday.

