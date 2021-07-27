Jimenez started at designated hitter, batted cleanup, and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.

This was Jimenez's first game since spring training when he suffered a torn pectoral tendon and missed four months. He was understandably anxious to get back and saw just nine pitches in his four at-bats, including expanding the strike zone during his strikeout. Jimenez should eventually get back to playing the field and is expected to share left field and DH with Andrew Vaughn.