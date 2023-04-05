The White Sox placed Jimenez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a low-grade left hamstring strain. He's expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, according to James Fegan of The Athletic.

Jimenez presumably picked up the injury at some point during Tuesday's 12-3 loss to the Giants. The hamstring strain is the latest in a growing list of injuries that have derailed the 26-year-old thus far in his young career, but based on Fegan's report, Jimenez doesn't look as though he'll be headed for an extended absence. Chicago recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move, but Gavin Sheets is the most likely player to benefit from a playing-time perspective while Jimenez is out of the lineup.