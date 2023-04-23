Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Rays.
Jimenez took Shane McClanahan yard in the second inning to tally his second homer of the season and in as many days. While he has gotten off to a slow start, he has shown signs of improvement and is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak. Overall, Jimenez is still hitting only .200/.273/.360 across 55 plate appearances while striking out at a 30.9 percent clip.
