Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-4 win over the Guardians in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Jimenez went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the matinee before starting in left field in the nightcap. He delivered a sixth-inning solo shot to give the White Sox a brief 3-0 lead. He was sidelined by a leg injury before the All-Star break, but he's now 2-for-7 in three contests since returning to action. The outfielder owns a disappointing .219/.266/.356 slash line with three homers, 14 RBI and five runs scored through 78 plate appearances this year.