Jimenez (leg) went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 13-0 win over the Twins.

Jimenez missed a game with right leg soreness, so he served as the designated hitter Saturday. He made an early impact with his first-inning homer, and the White Sox never looked back in a dominant win. The 25-year-old has gone deep three times in his last 10 games, giving him nine long balls this year. He's added a .303/.373/.472 slash line with 33 RBI, 23 runs scored and six doubles through 58 contests, though staying healthy for an extended time has been a problem for Jimenez this year.