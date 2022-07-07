Jimenez (hamstring) went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Twins.

Jimenez was in the lineup for the first time since April 23 after being activated from the 60-day injured list. He took Joe Ryan deep in the fourth inning -- his second plate appearance -- to tally his second homer of the season. Jimenez hit sixth in the White Sox lineup but could move up in the order once he shakes off more of the rust.

More News