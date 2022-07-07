Jimenez (hamstring) went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Twins.

Jimenez was in the lineup for the first time since April 23 after being activated from the 60-day injured list. He took Joe Ryan deep in the fourth inning -- his second plate appearance -- to tally his second homer of the season. Jimenez hit sixth in the White Sox lineup but could move up in the order once he shakes off more of the rust.