Jimenez (hamstring) went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday against the Twins.
Jimenez was in the lineup for the first time since April 23 after being activated from the 60-day injured list. He took Joe Ryan deep in the fourth inning -- his second plate appearance -- to tally his second homer of the season. Jimenez hit sixth in the White Sox lineup but could move up in the order once he shakes off more of the rust.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rehab ends, not yet activated•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could return next week•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still getting comfortable•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hits 60-day IL in procedural move•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back in action with Charlotte•