Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI on Tuesday against the Indians.

Jimenez delivered two vital home runs on Tuesday, his first tying the contest at two in the seventh inning. One frame later, he delivered the game-winning run with his 24th long ball of the season. It was the first time Jimenez has recorded an extra-base hit since Aug. 18, adding to what has proven to be a promising yet inconsistent rookie campaign. Overall, Jimenez is hitting .252/.300/.475 across 410 plate appearances.