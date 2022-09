Jimenez went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Saturday's 10-2 victory over the Athletics.

Jimenez sent Yoan Moncada home on a fourth-inning sac fly, then picked up two more RBI on a seventh-inning single that set Elvis Andrus and Moncada to the plate. The three-hit outing extended Jimenez's hit streak to five games, a streak that includes four mulit-hit performances. During that span, the young outfielder has picked up three homers, nine RBI and five runs while raising his average from .292 to .314.