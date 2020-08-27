Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, an additional run scored and a walk during Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Pirates.

The 23-year-old twisted his ankle while celebrating Lucas Giolito's no-hitter Tuesday, but he returned to action with no issues Wednesday. Jimenez now has a seven-game hit streak in which he is 13-for-28 with three home runs, three doubles, six runs and seven RBI.