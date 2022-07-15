Jimenez (leg), who is out of Friday's lineup against the Twins, took swings in the batting cage but hasn't resumed running, so he's unlikely to be available until after the All-Star break, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 25-year-old was pulled from Wednesday's contest with right leg tightness, and it appears he won't be able to return to the field this weekend. Chicago's first game after the All-Star break is next Friday versus Cleveland, so Jimenez would have a full week to recover heading into the second half of the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Held out again Friday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not starting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with leg tightness•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tallies RBI in return•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Good to go Sunday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with general soreness•