Jimenez (leg), who is out of Friday's lineup against the Twins, took swings in the batting cage but hasn't resumed running, so he's unlikely to be available until after the All-Star break, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 25-year-old was pulled from Wednesday's contest with right leg tightness, and it appears he won't be able to return to the field this weekend. Chicago's first game after the All-Star break is next Friday versus Cleveland, so Jimenez would have a full week to recover heading into the second half of the season.