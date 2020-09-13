Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one run scored and one RBI on Saturday against the Tigers.

Jimenez tallied three of Chicago's 19 hits in an offensive barrage Saturday. He doubled in a run in the opening inning and came around to score after reaching base on a single two frames later. Jimenez is now riding a modest five-game hitting streak, during which he's hit four doubles and one home run. Overall, Jimenez is hitting .296/.333/.574 with 12 home runs, 23 runs scored and 34 RBI across 180 plate appearances.