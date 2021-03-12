Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a triple and a solo home run in Thursday's spring game against the Reds.

The two extra-base hits were Jimenez's first of the Cactus League. Chicago's starting left fielder is 5-for-19 with three runs scored through seven spring games. Jimenez has established himself has one of the game's best sluggers and could put up monster counting numbers in 2021, the first year he'll have a chance to play a full 162-game schedule at the MLB level.