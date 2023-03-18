White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters that Jimenez will start Sunday in right field, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez is expected to primarily play as the designated hitter for the White Sox, but Grifol will give the slugger a chance to play in the outfield on occasion. The 25-year-old has gotten some reps in the field this spring even while away from the team, as he was able to play right field for Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball classic before they were eliminated.