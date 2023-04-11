White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Jimenez (hamstring) could return to action this weekend, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez was initially expected to miss up to three weeks after landing on the 10-day IL on April 5, but he's apparently made a fast recovery. The 26-year-old outfielder is eligible to return Saturday against Baltimore.
