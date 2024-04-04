Jimenez (adductor) isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Thursday's game against Kansas City.
Manager Pedro Grifol previously stated that Jimenez has avoided a move to the IL up to this point because there is still a possibility that he could play against the Royals over the weekend. However, with Jimenez still out for the series opener, a trip to the injured list is looking increasingly likely. Gavin Sheets will continue filling in for Jimenez as Chicago's DH and cleanup hitter.
