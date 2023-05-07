The White Sox placed Jimenez (appendix) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Jimenez underwent an emergency appendectomy in Cincinnati on Saturday, but since the White Sox didn't immediately have a player available to replace him on the 26-man active roster that day, the team waited until Sunday to officially move him to the IL. Catcher Carlos Perez will move up from Triple-A Charlotte to take the spot of Jimenez, who is expected to require 4-to-6 weeks of recovery time.
