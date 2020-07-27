Jimenez (head) is feeling better Monday and has not been diagnosed with a concussion, though he's still being monitored and won't start Monday's game against Cleveland, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez left Sunday's game with what the team called "light-headedness" after crashing into the outfield wall while attempting to make a catch. He was able to throw and hit off a tee Monday but will be on the bench for now, with Nicky Delmonico starting in his place in left field.