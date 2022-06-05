Jimenez (hamstring) is still working on building up his lower-body strength at Triple-A Charlotte before being activated, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He has been serving as the designated hitter through four rehab games, going 4-for-13, but he is starting in left field Sunday. Manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez's legs aren't ready yet. It was reported that he could be activated during this upcoming homestand that runs Tuesday through Sunday, and that still seems possible, but it probably wouldn't come until midway through the homestand at the earliest.