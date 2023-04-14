Jimenez will be limited to designated hitter duty only initially upon his activation from the injured list Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

All six of Jimenez's starts this season (including Friday) have come at DH, so it's no surprise coming off a hamstring injury that the White Sox don't want him playing the outfield yet. He'll need to ramp up his running some more before being considered an option for the outfield.