Jimenez (head) is not in the lineup Monday against Cleveland.
Jimenez crashed into the outfield wall Sunday against the Twins and left the game with what was called "light-headedness." The severity of the injury remains unclear, but he'll sit for at least one game, with Nicky Delmonico getting the nod in left field.
