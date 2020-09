Jimenez (foot) has made the White Sox's wild-card roster but will not be in the lineup for Game 1 against the A's on Tuesday.

Jimenez is still working his way back from the mild right foot sprain that cost him the final three games of the regular season. He's seemingly quite close to a return but still felt discomfort Tuesday morning and won't be asked to start. He's expected to be available off the bench.