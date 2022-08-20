Jimenez exited Friday's game against the Guardians after twisting his right knee and could be held out of Saturday's lineup, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old suffered the injury on a swing during the eighth inning and was unable to finish the plate appearance. He went 1-for-3 with a double and a run in the contest. Manager Tony La Russa labeled Jimenez day-to-day, though the outfielder could be forced to sit out a game or two.