Jimenez isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Jimenez was in the lineup for the three-game series against the Rays over the weekend, and he went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts. Andrew Vaughn will start in left field while Adam Engel takes over in right.
