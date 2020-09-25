site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-eloy-jimenez-on-bench-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2020
at
4:04 pm ET 1 min read
Jimenez (foot) will sit Friday against the Cubs.
Jimenez left Thursday's game against Cleveland with a sore right foot. He'll miss the chance to face the team that traded him away as a prospect back in 2017 on this occasion, though it's possible he returns over the weekend.
More News
17M ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read