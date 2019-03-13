Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.

This move was unfortunately inevitable. If he stays healthy, the expectation is that Jimenez will join the big-league club shortly after they have secured a seventh year of control by keeping him in the minors until at least April 12. Chicago starts a home series against the Royals on April 15, which seems like the most likely date for him to get the call.

