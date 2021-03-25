Jimenez will miss five to six months after being diagnosed with a ruptured left pectoral tendon, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez suffered the injury while attempting to rob a home run Wednesday. He'll undergo surgery and miss the majority of the season. The expected recovery timeline places his return date sometime between late August and late September. Leury Garcia and Adam Engel (hamstring) are the primary candidates to start in left field in his absence, though the White Sox could also look to bring in a free agent like Yoenis Cespedes, Yasiel Puig or Josh Reddick. The team is also considering trying Andrew Vaughn in left field, though he's been purely a first baseman in the minors.