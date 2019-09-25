Jimenez is not in the lineup Wednesday due to an ear infection and sore throat, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez is not with the White Sox for Wednesday's game, indicating he won't be available off the bench. Daniel Palka is starting in place of Jimenez, who is slashing .348/.389/.719 with eight home runs and 23 RBI through 21 games this month. Consider the 22-year-old day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale.