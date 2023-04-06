Jimenez (hamstring) was able to play catch and do some running Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez said afterward that he would be able to pinch-hit Thursday if he was on the active roster. He's not, of course, after being placed on the injured list Wednesday, but it's a good sign that he could be ready to go when his 10 days are up or shortly after.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hoping to miss just two weeks•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hits IL with hamstring strain•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Drives in two runs•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back in action in Cactus League•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Expected back Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Day-to-day with calf cramp•