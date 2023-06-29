Jimenez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-5 win over the Angels.

Jimenez has consecutive multi-hit games since he snapped an 0-for-12 skid. The outfielder has knocked five of his 10 homers this season in June. He's up to 31 RBI, 23 runs scored and a .262/.306/.472 slash line through 49 contests while maintaining a regular role in the White Sox's lineup.