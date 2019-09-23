Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Tigers.

Jimenez is wrapping up his rookie campaign with a flourish, as the 20-year-old is batting .388 with eight home runs and 25 RBI in his last 23 games. His long ball Sunday was his 30th of the season and places him behind only the Mets' Pete Alonso (50) for tops among all rookies.