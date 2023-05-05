Jimenez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's loss to the Twins.

Jimenez was the lone source of offense for the White Sox on Thursday, driving in all three of the team's runs and smacking his fourth home run on the season. However, his efforts were not enough for a win, as Byron Buxton tied the game at two in the eighth with a solo homer while Minnesota's five-run 12th inning proved to be too much for Chicago to overcome. Despite the hefty deficit, Jimenez attempted to spark a comeback, hitting a single to lead off the bottom of the 12th that scored designated runner Billy Hamilton, but a double-play and a strikeout quickly ended any hopes of a rally. Through 24 games, Jimenez holds a .258/.324/.430 slash line.