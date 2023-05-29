Jimenez went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a run scored Sunday against the Tigers.
Jimenez returned from a three-week absence caused by an appendectomy and hit second in the lineup. His lone hit came on a pop up in no-man's land in between the shortstop and left fielder, though it drove in two. Jimenez started in right field, which allowed Jake Burger to remain the designated hitter while Gavin Sheets hit the bench against a lefty. Moving forward, Jimenez is likely to also see time at designated hitter.
