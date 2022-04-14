Jimenez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners with left ankle soreness, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Jimenez crushed a 449-foot solo homer to left during the second inning, but he fouled a pitch off his ankle the following frame. The 25-year-old initially remained in the contest but was lifted for a pinch hitter during the fifth. Jimenez should be considered day-to-day as he continues to be evaluated.