Jimenez (head) remains in the league concussion protocol due to the initial symptoms he illustrated after hitting his head Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The team announced Jimenez was removed with light-headedness after colliding with the outfield wall, but the league has more stringent protocols before clearing him of a concussion. The 23-year-old was apparently available for full activity Tuesday, but he was obviously withheld from the lineup for both games of the twin bill in Cleveland. Jimenez should continue to be considered day-to-day until he's officially cleared.