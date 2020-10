Jimenez (foot) will bat cleanup as the designated hitter for Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against Oakland on Thursday.

Jimenez will play for the first time in a week after dealing with a sprained foot. He didn't appear in either of the first two games of the series despite reportedly being available off the bench, but he's ready to go for the deciding contest. He hit .296/.332/.559 in 55 games this season, so his presence should be a big boost to Chicago's lineup.