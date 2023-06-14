Jimenez (calf) is hitting fourth as the designated hitter versus the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Jimenez returns to the lineup after missing four contests in a row while nursing a sore left calf. The 26-year-old will lineup as the designated hitter versus the Dodgers, and he should return to the outfield in the coming days.
