Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Rangers.

Jimenez helped the White Sox jump out to an early lead by blasting a two-run homer in the first inning. It was his ninth long ball of the season, and third in seven games since he returned from a calf injury. Jimenez has struggled to stay on the field while dealing with an array of injuries in the first three months of the season, but he is showing off plenty of pop and now has a .204 ISO across 180 plate appearances on the campaign.