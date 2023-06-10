Jimenez (calf) is on the bench as expected Saturday against the Marlins.

Jimenez left the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees with left calf discomfort. Manager Pedro Grifol said Friday that Jimenez should be able to avoid the injured list but will miss at least four or five days. So far, that remains true. Gavin Sheets will remain the right fielder Saturday, with Jake Burger again starting at designated hitter.