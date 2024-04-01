Jimenez (adductor) is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Jimenez suffered a left adductor injury while running out a groundball in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Tigers and had to be removed. He had been set to undergo testing, but the results aren't yet known. For now, consider Jimenez day-to-day. Gavin Sheets will be the White Sox's designated hitter Monday.