Jimenez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Tigers.
Jimenez is swinging a hot bat, boasting a .333 average, two home runs, two doubles, six runs and six RBI over his last six games. Yasmani Grandal gets the nod at designated hitter while Seby Zavala starts behind the dish.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Slugs solo homer•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tallies 50th RBI•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dominant against Tigers•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Blasts three-run homer•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Knocks in three in win•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Homers in third straight game•