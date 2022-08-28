Manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, continues to deal with soreness in his right leg, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was removed from Friday's contest due to the same issue, and the White Sox will let him rest Sunday to give him two days off with Monday's scheduled off day. La Russa didn't rule out Jimenez playing the outfield again this season, but he could be limited to serving as the designated hitter if the leg issue continues to linger.