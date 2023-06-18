Jimenez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mariners.

Jimenez took Logan Gilbert deep in the second inning to tally his eighth homer of the season. It was his second long ball since returning from a calf injury Wednesday, and he also has at least one hit in all four games since retaking the field. Jimenez has battled a number of lower-body injuries this season, which has limited him to only 163 plate appearances and seemingly hindered his ability to find a rhythm at the dish.