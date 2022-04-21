Jimenez (ankle) is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth Thursday against the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This is encouraging, as Jimenez has missed significant time with lower-body issues throughout the years, but this ankle soreness didn't require a trip to the injured list. The White Sox may look to get him more starts at designated hitter in the short term in an effort to avoid a reoccurrence.
