White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said that Jimenez (hamstring) is "getting more comfortable with his legs" while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Getz further stated, "It's just a matter of him [Jimenez] getting comfortable with it. When you have an injury like that, there is going to be some competitiveness and getting him to where he doesn't have to think about his hamstring, just go out and play baseball." On a more optimistic note, Getz also offered that Jimenez's sprint speed and time to first base is improving, so there has been progress made. That provides some hope that Jimenez will be activated from the injured list in the coming days, though the exact timing remains unclear.