Jimenez is still viewed as the everyday left fielder heading into spring training, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez played 54 games in the outfield during the 2020 campaign, but he's had some defensive issues to begin his major-league career. General manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday that he could still start some games as the designated hitter, but the 24-year-old is viewed as the team's everyday left fielder heading into 2021.