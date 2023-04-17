Jimenez went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Sunday against the Orioles.
Jimenez started at designated hitter for the third consecutive game since returning from a hamstring injury Friday. Despite spending the minimum amount of time on the injured list, he's looked rusty since his activation and managed only one hit across 12 at-bats while striking out six times since. Jimenez has yet to get going this season, as he's maintained just a .161/.257/.226 line across 35 plate appearances.
